Second body found at site of Monday's fatal shooting in Denver NC

A body was found on Tuesday near a Denver home where a woman was shot and killed on Monday, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Debra Ana Jackson, 35, of Denver, was shot and killed shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. A second body, found on Tuesday, had not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Family members found Jackson’s body in the front yard of her home on the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The relatives were looking for Jackson after Lincoln County Schools called to report that Jackson’s children had not been picked up from school on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders, who were performing CPR, told deputies that Jackson was shot in the head. Deputies were also informed that someone may have been inside the residence. Armed with a search warrant, officers checked the residence but did not locate anyone, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, search teams discovered a body in a small pond located near the crime scene. Detectives are working to determine if the two deaths are related, the sheriff’s office said.

