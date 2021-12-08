Search warrant: Register of deeds claimed working hours while on leave

On Wednesday, attorney Blair Cody offered his first public assessment of the accusations against his client Donna Spencer, the Catawba County register of deeds charged with embezzlement.
“I think it’s politically motivated,” Cody said, standing in the Catawba County courthouse just a few yards from the office Spencer, a Republican, has overseen for more than 16 years.
It was the suspicions of Jonathan Barnes and Lisa Hines that seem to have sparked the investigation that led to Spencer being charged with embezzlement, obtaining property by false pretenses and failing to discharge her duties. Both Barnes and Hines had previously opposed Spencer as candidates for register of deeds.
The grand jury indictment of Spencer alleges that she took at least $100,000 by wrongfully claiming compensation for hours she did not work and directing department resources for her own use.
Spencer receives an annual salary of $100,503.
A search warrant from July 2020, which the SBI obtained to search for records in Catawba County’s IT system, provides new details on the case against Spencer. Hines and Barnes went to the FBI in or before March 2020 to report what they believed was inappropriate conduct by Spencer, according to the search warrant.
That March, District Attorney Scott Reilly alerted the regional office of the State Bureau of Investigation about possible misconduct in the register of deed's office.
To avoid any potential conflict of interest, Reilly turned the case over to the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, a state agency which exists to help individual DA’s offices.
The conference ultimately requested in April 2020 that the SBI’s Special Investigations Unit look into the matter. The narrative provided as part of the SBI search warrant references interviews with Hines, Barnes and Assistant Register of Deeds Phyllis Sipes.
Barnes, a former employee of the register’s office, told investigators he noticed instances where Spencer put down time as work time during periods when she was supposed to be on leave.
He told investigators that his concerns were dismissed by people in the human resources department who told him, “Donna Spencer was an elected official and she could do what she wanted to do,” according to the search warrant.
Sipes and Hines both said that Spencer was frequently out of the office. Spencer’s time off work included family medical leave between August and December 2018. Sipes said Spencer was gone so much it seemed at times that Sipes was serving as the register.
Sipes said she would make notes on the calendar on her computer documenting whether or not Spencer had come into the office. She shared screenshots of the calendar from between April and June 2020, according to the warrant.
Hines told investigators she was in the office basically every day because of her job as a paralegal and that, “Donna Spencer was never in the office when (Hines) was there.”
