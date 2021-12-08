Search warrant: Register of deeds claimed working hours while on leave

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That March, District Attorney Scott Reilly alerted the regional office of the State Bureau of Investigation about possible misconduct in the register of deed's office.

To avoid any potential conflict of interest, Reilly turned the case over to the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, a state agency which exists to help individual DA’s offices.

The conference ultimately requested in April 2020 that the SBI’s Special Investigations Unit look into the matter. The narrative provided as part of the SBI search warrant references interviews with Hines, Barnes and Assistant Register of Deeds Phyllis Sipes.

Barnes, a former employee of the register’s office, told investigators he noticed instances where Spencer put down time as work time during periods when she was supposed to be on leave.

He told investigators that his concerns were dismissed by people in the human resources department who told him, “Donna Spencer was an elected official and she could do what she wanted to do,” according to the search warrant.