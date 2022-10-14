Search warrant: Conover man said he buried body following overdose death at his home

A Conover man told police he buried a body in the backyard of his house after the deceased suffered a fatal overdose in the basement of the home.

That’s according to an affidavit from a Conover police officer used to obtain a search warrant for the residence on Fourth Avenue SW.

Robert Vaughn Pippin, whose last name was spelled as Pippen in some places in the documents, told Catawba County Sheriff’s investigators in September that he buried the body of Conover resident Richard Lee Morris and then showed officers where Morris was buried, according to the affidavit.

Morris was 54 at the time he was reported missing in August 2021. Though the missing person report was filed in August, Morris’ sister said he was last seen in June of that year, according to the affidavit.

Pippin also had received payments from Morris’ disability account, according to the affidavit.

Officers seized three shovels, a wallet with various cards, two cellphones and mail from the residence, according to the inventory included with the warrant.

No one appeared to be present at the home late Friday morning and no one responded to knocks at the door. A mound of dirt at the back corner of the house was visible from the front.

Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said the department is awaiting autopsy results and will then submit its case file to District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office for review.

“We’re not going to pursue any charges until we have the autopsy report with the cause of death,” Loftin said. “If the facts are (what Pippin told investigators), then that would lead to a certain set of charges. And if something else was to come up, then that could take it down a whole different avenue.”