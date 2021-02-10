Search for fugitive Alexander County couple extends to whole East Coast

Sometimes fugitive searches go on for a matter of hours, and in some cases they can last years, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.

The search for Tangela and Eric Parker, the Alexander County couple charged in connection with the murder of Hickory furniture employee Phelifia Marlow in January, is now four weeks old.

Tangela Parker faces a murder charge, while Eric Parker is charged with accessory after the fact.

Alfano said the search has been expanded to the entire East Coast. The reward has been raised to $10,000.

Officers have conducted aerial searches in places like Caldwell County in an effort to find the couple’s vehicle, a beige 2019 Honda CRV with license plate FAM5669.

Tangela Parker’s phone was found in Collettsville.

The U.S. Marshals Service has also received tips from multiple states. Confidential tips can be submitted by calling 877-WANTED2 or online at https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

“We’ll never stop until they’re found,” Alfano said of the search. “We’ll never stop working day and night, putting every resource we have available at our fingertips in an effort to apprehend these guys.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

