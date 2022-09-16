Search continues in Alexander County for man who fled traffic stop; sheriff says suspect believed to be armed and dangerous

Law officers in Alexander County were still searching for a man described as armed and dangerous as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office began the pursuit of Richard Eugene Pennell, 42, around 9 a.m. Friday near Mountain Ridge Church Road in the Ellendale community.

Around 11:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office made a social media post asking for the public’s help in locating Pennell. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said Pennell is believed to be armed and dangerous. Pennell is wanted on breaking and entering and larceny charges.

Bowman said Pennell fled on foot after being stopped by a deputy on Mountain Ridge Church Road. It was reported that Pennell appeared to have something in his hand when he fled. Bowman said the sheriff's office is treating that item as a weapon.

At 9:30 a.m., Ellendale Elementary School was placed on a code-in as a precaution. A code-in means no one is allowed to enter or leave the building, the Alexander County Schools district said in a social media post. Bowman said the school was still on a soft lockdown as of 1:30 p.m.

Pennell was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, a black shirt with the sleeves cut out, light brown boots, a gray cap and a blue bandana, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Anyone with information can call Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Communications at 828-632-2911 or the Alexander County Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555.