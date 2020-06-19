SBI report on Maiden shooting will not be public

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting and death of a robbery suspect by a U.S. marshal in Catawba County on Thursday, but don’t expect to see a copy of the report when the investigation is complete.

SBI Public Information Director Anjanette Grube said the agency’s report on the shooting will not be a public record.

She cited N.C. General Statute 132-1.4, which states that records of criminal investigations are not public records.

However, those records may be released by court order.

Under the law, certain details of criminal investigations are public records, including the “time and place of the arrest, whether the arrest involved resistance, possession or use of weapons, or pursuit, and a description of any items seized in connection with the arrest.”

Grube said the SBI will submit its findings to District Attorney Scott Reilly, who will decide what happens in the case from there.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office did provide some additional details on the shooting that killed 35-year-old Buddy Edward Weeks.