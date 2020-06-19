SBI report on Maiden shooting will not be public

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting and death of a robbery suspect by a U.S. marshal in Catawba County on Thursday, but don’t expect to see a copy of the report when the investigation is complete.
SBI Public Information Director Anjanette Grube said the agency’s report on the shooting will not be a public record.
She cited N.C. General Statute 132-1.4, which states that records of criminal investigations are not public records.
However, those records may be released by court order.
Under the law, certain details of criminal investigations are public records, including the “time and place of the arrest, whether the arrest involved resistance, possession or use of weapons, or pursuit, and a description of any items seized in connection with the arrest.”
Grube said the SBI will submit its findings to District Attorney Scott Reilly, who will decide what happens in the case from there.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office did provide some additional details on the shooting that killed 35-year-old Buddy Edward Weeks.
The sheriff’s office joined U.S. marshals in responding to the scene. Weeks was a suspect in the robbery of a Subway restaurant in Newton earlier this month.
Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said the U.S. marshal who shot Weeks was the only person to a fire a weapon during the standoff.
The marshal fired multiple shots, Turk said.
Weeks was forced out of the crawlspace of the house when the sheriff’s office deployed tear gas. He then ran into the house.
During the standoff, officers observed Weeks with a handgun, a rifle and a large knife. Turk said Weeks was holding the rifle and a handgun when he was shot.
Weeks threatened officers both verbally and by brandishing weapons, Turk said.
He said the sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation to see that proper protocols were followed.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.