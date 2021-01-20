Reward offered for arrests in furniture plant murder

A week has passed since 51-year-old Phelifia Marlow was killed at TCS Designs in Hickory and the two people charged in connection with the killing are still at large.

Alexander County resident Tangela Parker has been charged with murder. Eric Parker, also of Alexander County, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Marshals Service, which is assisting the Hickory Police Department, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests.

The police are providing no additional information on the search at this time.

Anyone with information on the case can call 828-328-5551.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.