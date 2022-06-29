Reward now $10,000 for capture of accused murder suspect

A reward for information leading to the capture of a Conover man wanted for murder has been raised to $10,000.

Law enforcement has been searching for Donald Ray Hodges, 48, for nearly two months after his wife, Tinikia Hodges, 48, was found shot in her home on May 5.

Donald Hodges was charged with murder in her death on May 10.

Tinikia Hodges’ family and friends raised a $5,000 reward for the safe capture of Donald Hodges. The U.S. Marshals Service has added an additional $5,000 to the reward, a news release from the Conover Police Department said.

Donald Hodges is described as a 6-foot-6-inch tall Black male, weighing approximately 275 pounds. He was last known to be operating a black 2010 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels and license plate ALL-5945, the release said.

Anyone with information on Hodges’ whereabouts can call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332, submit email tips via usmarshals.gov/tips or call the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.

