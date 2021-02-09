 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reward increases to $10,000 as search for couple charged in furniture plant murder continues
0 comments
alert top story

Reward increases to $10,000 as search for couple charged in furniture plant murder continues

{{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Marshals Service increased its reward in the search for an Alexander County couple charged in connection with the murder of a TCS Designs employee in January.

Chrystal Dieter, the victim and community services coordinator with the Hickory Police Department, confirmed the reward was raised to $10,000. It was originally $5,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tangela and Eric Parker have been on the run since the murder of Phelifia Marlow at the furniture company on Jan. 13. Tangela Parker, who worked with Marlow, was charged with murder while Eric Parker is charged with accessory after the fact.

“This is an ongoing case with no additional information at this time,” Dieter said.

Anyone with information on the case can call HPD at 828-328-5551.

+1 
T Parker.jpeg

Tangela Parker 
+1 
E Parker.jpeg

Eric Parker 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow makes driving dangerous around Dayton, Ohio

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert