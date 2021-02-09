Reward increases to $10,000 as search for couple charged in furniture plant murder continues

The U.S. Marshals Service increased its reward in the search for an Alexander County couple charged in connection with the murder of a TCS Designs employee in January.

Chrystal Dieter, the victim and community services coordinator with the Hickory Police Department, confirmed the reward was raised to $10,000. It was originally $5,000.

Tangela and Eric Parker have been on the run since the murder of Phelifia Marlow at the furniture company on Jan. 13. Tangela Parker, who worked with Marlow, was charged with murder while Eric Parker is charged with accessory after the fact.

“This is an ongoing case with no additional information at this time,” Dieter said.

Anyone with information on the case can call HPD at 828-328-5551.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

