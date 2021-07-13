Reporter denied access to courtroom; judge: I never said no press allowed

A reporter was twice denied entry into Caldwell County District Court on Tuesday morning.
Hickory Daily Record reporter Kristen Hart was at the Caldwell County Courthouse to cover the initial court appearance of a Taylorsville man arrested Monday in connection with a shooting outside the courthouse.
She never made it inside the courtroom.
Hart said a bailiff asked why she was at the courthouse and told her that the inmate involved in the first appearance hearing would not be in the courtroom, but would be on a video call to the courtroom.
“I told the bailiff, ‘I understand that, but I would still like to be there for it,’” Hart said.
“The bailiff then asked, ‘Who are you with?’ I told him I was with the Hickory Daily Record,” Hart said. “That is when he told me Judge Richard Holloway had told him not to allow press in district court that day.”
At the Caldwell County Courthouse, cellphones are not allowed in the building. Also, judges have the ability to bar cameras from the courtroom. The public is a different matter.
North Carolina Press Association Attorney Amanda Martin says not allowing a member of the press into a district courtroom is unconstitutional.
“The United States and North Carolina constitutions both provide that court proceedings must be open to the public, including the media. It is unconstitutional to bar the public from court proceedings without a thorough hearing, and it never would be constitutional to allow the public at large but prevent the media from attending a hearing,” she said.
Judge Holloway said no one asked him if members of the press were allowed in the courtroom. “I asked for no cameras to be in the courtroom, TV cameras, because they can be a distraction,” Holloway said. “I never said, ‘No press allowed.’”
Hart did not have a camera with her.
Hart has attended a number of court hearings in surrounding counties. This was the first time she said she was denied entry.
“I was confused so I asked him (the bailiff) to explain why they weren’t allowing press. He (the bailiff) said that is just what the judge told him,” Hart said.
After Hart’s interaction with the bailiff, she left the courthouse and then returned to confirm that Judge Holloway was not allowing members of the press into district court.
“The bailiff said, ‘The judge said no press in court today. He (Judge Holloway) met with us yesterday when he knew he was going to be on the bench for district court. He looked right at me and said, ‘No press.’”
Hart then asked the bailiff if he understood that not allowing her into the courtroom was illegal.
“His response was that Holloway had been a judge for years and he had to do as the judge asked,” she said.