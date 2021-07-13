Reporter denied access to courtroom; judge: I never said no press allowed

A reporter was twice denied entry into Caldwell County District Court on Tuesday morning.

Hickory Daily Record reporter Kristen Hart was at the Caldwell County Courthouse to cover the initial court appearance of a Taylorsville man arrested Monday in connection with a shooting outside the courthouse.

She never made it inside the courtroom.

Hart said a bailiff asked why she was at the courthouse and told her that the inmate involved in the first appearance hearing would not be in the courtroom, but would be on a video call to the courtroom.

“I told the bailiff, ‘I understand that, but I would still like to be there for it,’” Hart said.

“The bailiff then asked, ‘Who are you with?’ I told him I was with the Hickory Daily Record,” Hart said. “That is when he told me Judge Richard Holloway had told him not to allow press in district court that day.”

At the Caldwell County Courthouse, cellphones are not allowed in the building. Also, judges have the ability to bar cameras from the courtroom. The public is a different matter.

North Carolina Press Association Attorney Amanda Martin says not allowing a member of the press into a district courtroom is unconstitutional.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}