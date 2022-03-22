Report: Shots fired into Hickory Village Memory Care

Hickory Village Memory Care was struck by several bullets Monday night. No one at the village was injured.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, a round of bullets were fired outside the memory care center on Third Avenue Southeast, breaking a front window, according to a report from the Hickory Police Department.

There were no arrests in the case as of Tuesday afternoon. Police spent part of the day Tuesday examining bullet casings and gathering evidence in front of the memory care center and the parking lot of a church near the center.