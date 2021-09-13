Report: Pursuit ends when suspect crashes into sheriff's office; 3 patrol cars struck in Alexander County chase

Taylorsville police placed stop sticks again on Old Wilkesboro Road, but Minton swerved again to avoid them.

Minton reached N.C. Hwy. 16 and headed south, speeding up to about 70 to 80 mph, according to the sheriff’s office. As officers tried to pass Minton, he swerved and hit a patrol car.

Minton then turned into a gravel lot off Commercial Park Avenue.

Officers got out of their cars, and Minton drove toward them. The officers jumped out of the way to avoid being hit. Two patrol vehicles were hit.

Minton drove back up Commercial Park Avenue and turned in to the parking lot of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, where he drove through the exit door of the sally port and came to a stop, the press release said.

Officers exited their patrol vehicles and gave commands to Minton. He was extracted from the SUV. Minton continued to resist officers, and refused to follow commands, the release said.

Minton was placed under arrest, after which his vehicle was searched and impounded.

The damage to two patrol vehicles was minimal, but a third will need some work, Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

The damage to the sally port will cost several thousand dollars to repair, Bowman said. The door will have to be replaced.