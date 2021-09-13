Report: Pursuit ends when suspect crashes into sheriff's office; 3 patrol cars struck in Alexander County chase

An Alexander County man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly led deputies on a car chase, hitting patrol cars and, eventually, crashing into the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
Brantly Lee Minton, 33, of Stony Point, was arrested and charged with one count of felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, one count of driving with license revoked, one count of reckless driving to endanger and one count of misdemeanor injury to personal property, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. He was placed under a $350,000 secured bond.
About 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Alexander County Communications got several calls about a reckless driver who was driving through fences and yards in the Sugar Loaf area, according to the release.
Alexander County sheriff’s deputies and State Highway Patrol troopers went to the area and found a white Dodge Durango SUV driving erratically on Black Oak Ridge Road. The driver, later identified as Minton, did not stop for the officers, which led to a chase, according to the sheriff’s office. The Taylorsville Police Department also responded.
Minton continued on Black Oak Ridge Road, where law enforcement officers placed stop sticks, which deflate tires, in the SUV’s path, according to the release. Minton swerved to avoid the obstacle, and turned on Jay Burke Road, continuing toward Old Wilkesboro Road.
Taylorsville police placed stop sticks again on Old Wilkesboro Road, but Minton swerved again to avoid them.
Minton reached N.C. Hwy. 16 and headed south, speeding up to about 70 to 80 mph, according to the sheriff’s office. As officers tried to pass Minton, he swerved and hit a patrol car.
Minton then turned into a gravel lot off Commercial Park Avenue.
Officers got out of their cars, and Minton drove toward them. The officers jumped out of the way to avoid being hit. Two patrol vehicles were hit.
Minton drove back up Commercial Park Avenue and turned in to the parking lot of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, where he drove through the exit door of the sally port and came to a stop, the press release said.
Officers exited their patrol vehicles and gave commands to Minton. He was extracted from the SUV. Minton continued to resist officers, and refused to follow commands, the release said.
Minton was placed under arrest, after which his vehicle was searched and impounded.
The damage to two patrol vehicles was minimal, but a third will need some work, Sheriff Chris Bowman said.
The damage to the sally port will cost several thousand dollars to repair, Bowman said. The door will have to be replaced.