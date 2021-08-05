Report: Fugitives returned to Hickory; see the video

Tangela and Eric Parker, the fugitives from Alexander County wanted in the shooting death of a woman at a Hickory furniture plant, have been returned to Hickory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Parkers were nabbed in Phoenix, Arizona after six month of eluding law enforcement as they traveled across the United States.

Reports from outside the Hickory Police Department on Thursday evening indicated the Parkers were there, in custody and likely to make a first court appearance on Monday.

Tangela Parker is charged with murder, and Eric Parker is charged with accessory to murder.

The charges against the Parkers are connected to the January shooting death of Michelle Marlow, 51, at TCS Designs in Hickory, the furniture plant where they all worked.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.