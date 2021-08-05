Report: Fugitives returned to Hickory; see the video

Tangela and Eric Parker, the fugitives from Alexander County wanted in the shooting death of a woman at a Hickory furniture plant, have been returned to Hickory.
The Parkers were nabbed in Phoenix, Arizona after six month of eluding law enforcement as they traveled across the United States.
Reports from outside the Hickory Police Department on Thursday evening indicated the Parkers were there, in custody and likely to make a first court appearance on Monday.
Tangela Parker is charged with murder, and Eric Parker is charged with accessory to murder.
The charges against the Parkers are connected to the January shooting death of Michelle Marlow, 51, at TCS Designs in Hickory, the furniture plant where they all worked.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
