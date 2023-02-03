Four minors were charged with first-degree burglary and armed robbery in Alexander County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Alexander County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported breaking and entering of a vehicle at a home on Springfield Drive. The 911 call was received shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell said in a news release.

One of the juveniles was still at the scene when officers arrived. The investigation determined that four minors with a firearm broke into the Springfield Drive home, Pennell said.

Several items were reported stolen from the home and from a vehicle, Pennell said.

Additional juvenile petitions will be filed in this case and the investigation is ongoing, Pennell said.

All of the juveniles are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.