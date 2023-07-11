A judge is scheduled to hear a motion to dismiss embezzlement charges against Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Spencer near the end of August.

Spencer, 57, appeared in court Tuesday for a brief hearing in which both attorney Blair Cody and prosecutor Nikki Shaffer agreed to have the matter pushed back to the week of Aug. 28.

Shaffer said Cody’s motion to dismiss was filed on Monday and she had not had time to review it.

Superior Court Judge Bradley Letts agreed to push back the hearing. He also said he wanted to address a potential trial date at that hearing.

Letts noted the charges against Spencer have been pending since 2021, saying: “I’m a little concerned, this being a ’21 case, I want to get this case moving.”

Spencer was indicted on charges of embezzlement by a local or charitable officer, failing to discharge her duties as Catawba County Register of Deeds and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses in December 2021. The embezzlement and false pretenses charges are felonies.

The N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, which is the state agency prosecuting the case, said Spencer fraudulently received compensation for time she did not work and took government property for her own use.

Spencer has asserted her innocence, a point she reiterated Tuesday as she left the courtroom with her husband and mother-in-law.

Cody, Spencer’s attorney, has questioned how it is possible for a salaried employee who is not required to log hours could be charged with stealing time.

Spencer has remained in office since her indictment and said late last year she intends to run for reelection. She has served as the county's register of deeds for nearly 20 years.

There is a chance the legal case could be ongoing during the election campaign.

Filing for the register of deeds race will occur in December while the primary is scheduled for March. Spencer will be legally allowed to remain in the office as long as she is not convicted of a felony.