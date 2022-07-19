Register of deeds has embezzlement case continued until early September

The next court date for Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Spencer is Sept. 6.

Spencer was not present in Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday morning as her case was continued.

Spencer is charged with felony embezzlement by a local or charitable officer, two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and a misdemeanor charge of failing to discharge her duties as a register of deeds. Spencer was charged in December 2021.

Spencer is accused of falsely claiming overtime or other compensated hours during times when she was not working, according to a grand jury indictment. Spencer also is accused of diverting funds for personal use under the pretext of buying office supplies, according to the indictment.

These accusations reportedly occurred between early 2017 and late 2019. The indictment estimates the value of the alleged embezzlement to be at least $100,000.

Spencer's annual salary is $100,503.