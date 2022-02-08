Register of deeds' embezzlement case continued until March

Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Spencer’s embezzlement case was continued until March 21 during court proceedings on Tuesday.

Spencer is charged with embezzlement by a local or charitable officer, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of register of deeds failing to discharge duty, according to Catawba County court documents.

The grand jury indictment of Spencer indicates that she took at least $100,000 by wrongfully claiming compensation for hours she did not work and directing department resources for her own use, according to the documents.

Spencer did not appear in the courtroom on Tuesday. Attorney Blair Cody spoke on her behalf.

The prosecutor assigned to the case, Whitney Shaffer with the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, was also absent.

“I have spoken with the attorney with the Conference of DA’s, Ms. Shaffer, and we agreed to put that on another administrative date,” Cody said to Judge Gregory Hayes.

Cody said he and Shaffer agreed that March 21 should be the next court date for Spencer.

