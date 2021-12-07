Register of Deeds arrested on embezzlement charges

Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Hicks Spencer, 55, has been indicted on embezzlement charges.

The State Bureau of Investigation said Spencer was indicted on Monday by a Catawba County grand jury on one count of embezzlement by a local or charitable officer, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of register of deeds failing to discharge duty.

Spencer faced the charges Tuesday morning at the Catawba County Detention Center. After going before a magistrate, she was issued a $9,900 secured bond, according to Angie Grube, public information director for the State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI said the case dates back to April 2020. Grube said that is when the SBI was asked by the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys to investigate possible criminal conduct by Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Hicks Spencer.

Spencer took office in 2004, according to the Catawba County government website.

