Questions remain as fugitive search comes to an end; couple wanted in January shooting death were captured in Phoenix

Officers who have worked the case still have many questions about how the Parkers made it from Hickory to Phoenix, a distance of 2,000 miles.

Alfano said the Parkers likely lived out of their car for several months and it probably took them three months to reach Arizona.

“They essentially would stop at rest stops and beg, plead for money, hold up signs for money,” Alfano said. “Then eventually they were able to save up enough money to start renting, have the residence they were staying at when they finally reached Arizona.”

He added: “We’ve got to talk to a lot more people. It’s still developing.”

Did the Parkers have any help and will anybody else be charged?

Alfano said the Marshals Service and the Hickory Police Department are currently investigating if anyone helped the Parkers in their run from the law. No charges had been announced as of noon Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hickory police Chief Thurman Whisnant said: “I can assure you between the Marshals Service and us, we will both be doing our due diligence to see what we can learn about that, and I’m sure we’ll have more on that in the days to come.”