Putnam trial kicks off with opening arguments; Conover man faces murder, assault charges

There was little dispute over the facts during the opening arguments in the murder trial of Scott Anthony Putnam on Tuesday.
Assistant District Attorney Howard Wellons outlined the case in his opener.
Armed with a silver revolver, Putnam, 41, walked about a mile from his home on Naked Creek Road in Conover to the home of Anthony Killian and Killian's parents Roxanne and Donald on the night of July 24, 2018, Wellons said.
Roxanne answered the door when Putnam knocked and called for her son Anthony to come to the door. Putnam then shot Anthony in the cheek. Roxanne and Anthony ran into the house, followed by Putnam.
Putnam continued to fire, striking Roxanne in the back of the arm and hitting Anthony another four times. Anthony ultimately died from his injuries.
Putnam then thrust the gun in Donald Killian’s face, tried to shoot and then left the house when the gun did not fire.
Wellons described Putnam’s actions in graphic terms, saying he “used the bottom of his revolver like a billy club and hit (Roxanne) in the eye” until she fell unconscious.(Putnam shoved) the revolver into Donald’s eye hard enough that it causes a black eye, Wellons said.
Kayla Blevins, Anthony Killian’s fiancée, was also in the home at the time and hid during the attack.
Wellons said the prosecution would prove that Putnam is guilty of the first-degree murder of Anthony Killian and the attempted murders of Roxanne and Donald Killian because of his intent to kill and to harm the family.
In addition to those charges, Putnam also faces counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Putnam’s attorney Scott Matthews said the facts presented by the prosecution were largely accurate. He asked the jurors to consider the context and Putnam’s state of mind, arguing that if they did so they would find Putnam had no intent to kill.
“This is not a case of whodunit,” Matthews told the jury. “This is a trial about why and under what circumstances. This is a trial about what led to that moment. This is a trial about what was in his head because for you to find him guilty of first-degree murder, you have to find that he acted with a specific intent to kill.”
During the opening argument, Matthews also suggested the jury might find Putnam guilty of a lesser crime such as voluntary manslaughter.
Prior to the opening arguments and outside the presence of the jury, Matthews told Judge Thomas Davis his trial strategy would involve acknowledging his client was likely guilty of certain offenses.
Matthews specifically identified those offenses as voluntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon.
He maintained they would be defending against the charges of attempted murder and challenging the assertion that Putnam had intent to kill.
Putnam told Davis he was aware of and consented to Matthews’ defense strategy. Putnam faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.