Putnam trial kicks off with opening arguments; Conover man faces murder, assault charges

Wellons said the prosecution would prove that Putnam is guilty of the first-degree murder of Anthony Killian and the attempted murders of Roxanne and Donald Killian because of his intent to kill and to harm the family.

In addition to those charges, Putnam also faces counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Putnam’s attorney Scott Matthews said the facts presented by the prosecution were largely accurate. He asked the jurors to consider the context and Putnam’s state of mind, arguing that if they did so they would find Putnam had no intent to kill.

“This is not a case of whodunit,” Matthews told the jury. “This is a trial about why and under what circumstances. This is a trial about what led to that moment. This is a trial about what was in his head because for you to find him guilty of first-degree murder, you have to find that he acted with a specific intent to kill.”

During the opening argument, Matthews also suggested the jury might find Putnam guilty of a lesser crime such as voluntary manslaughter.