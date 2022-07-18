Prosecutor: Suspect in 72-year-old's death choked him with oxygen cord, hit him with liquor bottle

Bond was denied Monday for a 23-year-old Shelby woman charged in the death of a 72-year-old man. Prosecutors say she choked him with an oxygen cord and then delivered the fatal blow with a liquor bottle.

Bryana Salymar Martines appeared in Catawba County Superior Court on Monday. She is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Robert Godfrey. Godfrey was found dead by his son, Mark Godfrey, at the Preston Ridge apartment complex on Dec. 4, Chief Assistant District Attorney Lance Sigmon said. According to court documents, Godfrey had been dead for a few days before his body was found.

Sigmon said Martines told investigators she wrapped Godfrey’s oxygen cord around his neck, put her leg on his back and pulled the cord with her hands. She told investigators she stopped choking him once she thought he was dead, Sigmon said.

Sigmon said Martines then said Godfrey began breathing and coughing after she stopped choking him, so she grabbed a liquor bottle and smashed it against Godfrey’s head.

In court documents filed by the prosecution, Martines told authorities she met Godfrey at a strip club where she was working. The two started a relationship in early 2021, according to the documents.

According to the documents, Martines said Godfrey would provide money and gifts to her in exchange for sex. The documents also said Godfrey gave Martines a vehicle, took her on trips and bailed her out of jail multiple times.

Martines became involved with Abraham Adon Jr., of Fort Mill, South Carolina, during a break in her relationship with Godfrey, according to the documents.

Martines told investigators that Adon wanted a car and she knew Godfrey had a Honda Civic that she would be able to acquire, Sigmon said. Sigmon said Martines contacted Godfrey, then went to his apartment, where they had sex before she killed him.

Sigmon said Martines fled to Georgia after taking some of Godfrey’s belongings, including his Honda Civic. He said she admitted to attempting to pawn the items she had taken from Godfrey’s home. Sigmon said she admitted to trying to get money in order to flee to Mexico where some of her family members reside. Sigmon said Martines also disposed of the broken liquor bottle.

On Dec. 2, Martines and Adon were spotted by police in Kingsland, Georgia, according to the documents. Sigmon said Kingsland police had interacted with the couple but were unaware of Godfrey’s death at the time. Sigmon said Kingsland is 400 miles away from Hickory by highway.

Two days after Godfrey’s body was found, Adon was arrested in South Carolina, Sigmon said. Hickory police said in December that Adon, who was 28 at the time of his arrest, was facing charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing to elude arrest. While being interviewed by Hickory police, Adon told investigators that Martines had killed Godfrey, Sigmon said.

On Monday, Martines requested a new court-appointed lawyer. Defense lawyer Scott Matthews is currently appointed to represent her. She said the reason she wanted a new lawyer was because she had been asking for a bond hearing for the last seven months.

Superior Court Judge Alan Z. Thornburg denied the motion. He told Martines that the court’s job is to appoint competent counsel.

“Mr. Matthews is not only competent, he’s a very experienced trial lawyer,” Thornburg said. “And will serve you well in this case.”

Matthews requested that bond for Martines be set at $150,000. He said she has two children and would be staying in Shelby if she were able to make bond.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Lance Sigmon requested Martines remain in custody with no bond due to her being a flight risk. He also said she had reportedly destroyed evidence.

After listening to what the defense and prosecution had to say, Thornburg denied the bond request.

“The court finds that she is an extraordinary flight risk and she is likely to destroy evidence related to this case,” Thornburg said. “And the court finds that there will be no modification at this time to previous court’s determination.”

Two members of Godfrey’s family attended the hearing. The family declined to speak to the media regarding the case. As Martines was escorted out of the courtroom, she turned to Godfrey’s family and said, “I’m sorry. I really am.”

Martines also is facing charges of larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Martines’ next court hearing is set for Oct. 3.