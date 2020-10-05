 Skip to main content
Prison escapee nabbed in Hickory; he made his break shortly before 7 a.m. Monday
Prison escapee nabbed in Hickory; he made his break shortly before 7 a.m. Monday

IMG_1781.jpg

Law officers and emergency personnel at the scene where an escapee from the Catawba Correctional Center was apprehended.

 Robert Reed

An escapee from the Catawba Correctional Center was apprehended by Hickory police officers Monday.

Johnny E. Setzer, 49, was arrested on D Avenue Drive SE.

Setzer reportedly stole a car in Maiden and drove to Hickory, where he was arrested.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for cuts to his hands. He was reportedly injured while climbing over razor wire during his escape. He made his escape around 7 a.m. Monday.

'Deputies from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Maiden police officers, employees of the Department of Corrections and Catawba County EMS workers all responded to the scene of the arrest.

Catawba Correctional Center is on Prison Camp Road in Newton.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

