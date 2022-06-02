 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Two males shot in Hickory; heavy police presence in Ridgeview community Thursday evening

0602 Double Shooting

A Hickory police officer takes notes at the scene of a double shooting in the Ridgeview community Thursday evening. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD

Hickory police responded to a double shooting in the Ridgeview community Thursday evening.

Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department said two males were shot but did not provide additional details as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

There was a heavy police presence at the intersection of Second Street SE and Ninth Avenue SE. Police and other emergency response vehicles partially blocked a southbound lane of Second Street and crime scene tape surrounded the row of homes facing the street.

Two Catawba County EMS ambulances came to the scene and at least one person was loaded into an ambulance.

A woman who lived near the scene said: “I heard shooting.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

