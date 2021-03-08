 Skip to main content
Police traffic stop in Hickory leads to multiple drug charges
Police traffic stop in Hickory leads to multiple drug charges

Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies discovered and seized 27 grams of marijuana Friday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on 17th Street NE for failing to stop at a stop sign. Officers also found a large amount of U.S. currency in the vehicle, the release stated.

The driver, Chad Daunte Bess, 40, of Hickory was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances, possession of marijuana greater than half an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and a stop sign violation.

Bess received a $5,000 secured bond.

“Excellent work by these deputies,” Sheriff Don Brown said in the press release. “Our Patrol Division is continually focused on narcotics distributors. We are seeing success from this proactive approach to narcotics enforcement.”

