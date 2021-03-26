Police: Stabbing victim's condition has improved

A 37-year-old man who was stabbed at the Quality Suites during an altercation with his son on Thursday is likely to survive, Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said Friday.

Young said that Deon Thompson’s condition had improved and was listed as stable Friday.

Thompson was initially said to be in critical condition.

Landon Allen Thompson, Deon Thompson’s 18-year-old son, was reported to be cooperating with police on Thursday.

No charges had been announced in the case as of 3 p.m. Friday.

“If and when charges are taken out, we will be working in consultation with the District Attorney's office on the course of action,” said Chrystal Dieter, the department’s victim and community services coordinator.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator T. Johnson directly at tjohnson@hickorync.gov or 828-261-2619.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

