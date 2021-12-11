Police: Shooting victim still in critical condition

A man who was transported to Charlotte after he was found shot in a car in Hickory was still in critical condition Friday afternoon, said Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department.

Emmanuel Tucker Jr., 26, was found with a gunshot wound sitting in a car on First Street SE on Wednesday night, police said earlier this week. Police said it looked as if someone had shot into the vehicle.

Young said Friday afternoon there was no additional information to release regarding potential suspects in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.go

