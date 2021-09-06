Police shoot, seriously injure Conover man Sunday evening after he rams police car with SUV

A suspect was in critical condition after being shot by police in Conover on Sunday evening, according to a report from a Charlotte TV station.

Officers said Clegg Johnson rammed a patrol car with his SUV, knocking it 50 feet backward. The attack occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on 4th Avenue NW, according to the report by our news partners at WSOC.

Officers said Johnson then sped toward his father, and two officers fired several shots to stop him.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WSOC crews reported the SUV had shattered windows and a police cruiser had heavy front-end damage.

Johnson was flown to Atrium Health in Charlotte with critical injuries, WSOC reported.

The father and officers were not hurt, police told WSOC.

The Conover Police Department has not released the names of the two officers who were involved. The State Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation in accordance with department policy.