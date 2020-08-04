You have permission to edit this article.
Police seek suspects in Days Inn shooting; 2 victims identified
The Hickory Police Department has identified two men who were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near the Days Inn off U.S. 321.

Tylee Shahiem Street, 19, and Demarcus Leeshan Brown, 20, were shot in the hotel parking lot and walked to a nearby Waffle House, according to the release.

One victim is in stable condition. The other victim is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police-issued release.

The shooting was not a random act, police say.

Hickory police attached photos of two unidentified men listed as suspects as well as a photo of a white passenger car believed to be the vehicle of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the case can call the department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator M. Chapman 828-261-2628 or mchapman@hickorync.gov.

