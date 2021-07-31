 Skip to main content
Police seek suspect in fatal hit-and-run; 18-year-old dies after being struck Saturday morning
HICKORY

Police seek suspect in fatal hit-and-run; 18-year-old dies after being struck Saturday morning

A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.

Brianna Nicole Page, 18, of Hickory was struck by a vehicle as she walked to work at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Hickory Police Department. She was struck in the 1000 block of 20th Street NE.

Police are looking for a gray Chrysler 300 with damage to the front headlight and mirror on the driver’s side of the car. Police said the vehicle is likely a model of the car manufactured in 2006 or 2007.

Police are asking people with information about this hit-and-run fatality to contact Master Police Officer D. Frye at 828-328-5551 or dfrye@hickorync.gov.

