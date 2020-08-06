Police searching for two suspects in Days Inn shooting

Hickory Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a shooting Monday at the Days Inn in Hickory.
Warrants have been obtained for Marcus Deontae Williams, 26, and Anton Delrico Harris, 25, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department.
Williams is currently out on bond. He also faces charges in a shooting that occurred in June. He is now wanted on additional warrants of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon in connection with the Aug. 3 shooting.
Harris is sought on an outstanding warrant for possession of firearm by felon.
Two men -- Tylee Street and Demarcus Brown -- were shot Monday at the Days Inn. The crime scene included the neighboring Waffle House.
Anyone with information reference the location of Williams or Harris is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator M. Chapman at 828-261-2626.
Do not attempt to approach the suspects due to the violent nature of this crime, the release stated.
