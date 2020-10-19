Police searching for suspects after shooting at Budget Inn Express in Hickory

Two people were injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery at the Budget Inn Express in Hickory early Monday morning. One suspect was also injured. Police are searching for suspects.

Hickory Police officers responded to the shooting at the hotel located on U.S. 70 SW around 3:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department. Officers found Christopher Scott Burton, 37, with a gunshot wound to his arm and Carlie Rene Burton, 46, with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to a press release from the police department. Both victims were transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and released.

About 10 minutes later, officers responded to the 900 block of U.S. 70 SW in reference to a third shooting victim. Officers responded to the location and found Marquel James Jackson, 25, with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

According to the release, police determined that Jackson and three males went to the hotel with the intent to rob Christopher and Carlie Burton. Jackson and two of the other men walked to the victims' room while the third man remained in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.