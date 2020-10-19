Police searching for suspects after shooting at Budget Inn Express in Hickory

Two people were injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery at the Budget Inn Express in Hickory early Monday morning. One suspect was also injured. Police are searching for suspects.
Hickory Police officers responded to the shooting at the hotel located on U.S. 70 SW around 3:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department. Officers found Christopher Scott Burton, 37, with a gunshot wound to his arm and Carlie Rene Burton, 46, with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to a press release from the police department. Both victims were transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and released.
About 10 minutes later, officers responded to the 900 block of U.S. 70 SW in reference to a third shooting victim. Officers responded to the location and found Marquel James Jackson, 25, with a gunshot wound to his right leg.
According to the release, police determined that Jackson and three males went to the hotel with the intent to rob Christopher and Carlie Burton. Jackson and two of the other men walked to the victims' room while the third man remained in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Christopher Burton attempted to leave the room when the suspects entered. That was when he was shot in the arm by Olajawan Hairston, 25, the release said. Hairston then shot Carlie Burton in the chest and shot the Burtons' dog, according to the release.
The third man that entered the room was identified as Raheem Cordeigh Hauser, 26. The suspect in the vehicle was not identified as of Monday afternoon.
Hairston shot Jackson while he was attempting to flee the vehicle the suspects were traveling in. Jackson was treated for his injuries and released from Frye Regional Medical Center.
Jackson was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and received a $20,000 secured bond. He is detained at the Catawba County Detention Facility.
Warrants have been issued for both Hairston and Hauser. Hairston is wanted for one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and Hauser for two felony counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Winston-Salem Police stopped the suspect’s vehicle around 10 a.m. Monday and two suspects believed to be Hairston and Hauser ran from the vehicle and escaped, according to the release. Police believe both are still possibly in the Winston-Salem area and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator S. Hudson directly at 828-261-2620 or shudson@hickorync.gov.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.