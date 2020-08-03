You have permission to edit this article.
Police searching for stolen Toyota Camry
A 1998 Toyota Camry was reported stolen in Alexander County on Sunday.

The vehicle was parked in the Office Practice Pharmacy lot, located off of N.C. 16 South in Taylorsville Sunday around 10:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Video surveillance revealed a person walking east on Carrigan Road toward N.C. 16 South, down an embankment and into the parking area. In the video, the suspect enters the Toyota Camry, tag number HKM-5991, and exits the parking lot, according to the release.

The victim was cleaning inside the pharmacy when the incident occurred.

The sheriff’s office is requesting the help of citizens to provide information about the suspect or location of the vehicle. Those with information can call the Alexander Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-1111, Detective Lee Hoyle at 828-352-7919, or Alexander County Crimestoppers at 828-632-8555.

