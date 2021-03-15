Police search in Newton uncovers heroin, meth and marijuana

One man was arrested following a search at a Newton home where police found drugs and weapons.

The Newton Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Burnley Road in Newton on March 11, according to a press release from the Newton Police Department. During the investigation, officers found $6,732 in cash, 85.63 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 25.29 grams of methamphetamine, 18 grams of marijuana and two firearms.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Octavis Laza Williams, 34, of Newton was charged with trafficking opium/heroin, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm by a felon, maintain a dwelling for controlled substance and possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce.

Williams was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

This case is a result of an approximate two-month investigation, the release stated. The Newton Police Department was assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the Longview Police Department.

This case is still under investigation by the Newton Police Department.