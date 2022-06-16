 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Police search for stolen vehicle and teen charged with murder

  • Updated
  • 0
061722hdr-news-shootingupdate p1.jpg

The Hickory Fire Department delivers tarps to the Hickory Police Department to cover the scene of a fatal shooting at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments on Monday afternoon.

 ROBERT C. REED RECORD

Hickory police are still searching for a 15-year-old charged in a fatal shooting.

The 15-year-old was spotted in a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra with North Carolina license plate number RDJ-7400, a news release from the Hickory Police Department said. Police said the car is stolen.

The 15-year-old is one of four teens charged in the shooting death of Shonniel Blackburn, 35, of Hickory. Blackburn died on Monday at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments in Hickory.

Three 16-year-olds were taken into custody in connection with Blackburn's death. All three made first appearances in Catawba County Court on Wednesday. All three face murder charges.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is advised not to approach the vehicle or anyone in the vehicle. If someone sees the vehicle they are asked to immediately call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol rioter toured building with GOP congressman on January 5

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert