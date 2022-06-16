Police search for stolen vehicle and teen charged with murder

Hickory police are still searching for a 15-year-old charged in a fatal shooting.

The 15-year-old was spotted in a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra with North Carolina license plate number RDJ-7400, a news release from the Hickory Police Department said. Police said the car is stolen.

The 15-year-old is one of four teens charged in the shooting death of Shonniel Blackburn, 35, of Hickory. Blackburn died on Monday at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments in Hickory.

Three 16-year-olds were taken into custody in connection with Blackburn's death. All three made first appearances in Catawba County Court on Wednesday. All three face murder charges.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is advised not to approach the vehicle or anyone in the vehicle. If someone sees the vehicle they are asked to immediately call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

