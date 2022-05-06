Police, SBI are investigating shooting death in Conover; family finds woman dead in home Thursday

A homicide investigation is underway in Conover after a woman was found dead in her home Thursday from a gunshot wound.

Family members discovered Tinikia Hodges, 48, dead in her home on Second Street SW in Conover, according to the release from the Conover Police Department. Hodges’ family went to check on her after she missed work.

Police were notified and arrived at the scene shortly before 5 p.m. Police attributed the death to a gunshot wound.

Conover police have requested the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to help with the investigation.

Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said there were no additional details to provide as of Friday morning.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.