Police say no weapons found following fight at DEFY in Hickory
alert top story

022522-hdr-news-defy-p1

Hickory police responded to an altercation at DEFY in Hickory on Saturday.

 ROBERT C. REED RECORD

Hickory police responded to a fight involving two female juveniles outside of DEFY in Hickory on Saturday.

The Hickory Police Department was called to DEFY, a trampoline park on Catawba Valley Boulevard, on Feb. 19 around 9:22 p.m. to investigate the altercation.

Rumors of weapons being found at the scene circulated on social media, but police say none were found.

“There were no weapons reported to the Hickory Police Department in reference to this incident,” Maj. Reed Baer with the Hickory Police Department said.

Baer said their findings in this investigation were turned over to Juvenile Services, which is normal for investigations involving juveniles.

DEFY’s General Manager Tommy Gioia said the location is currently hiring off-duty officers to assist with security. He added that an off-duty officer was not working the night of the incident.

Gioia said fights rarely occur at DEFY. “Fights are few and far between,” he said.

“Everything we care about here is safety first,” he said. “We are taking the steps to make sure this stuff never happens, but we can’t control people’s behavior.”

Since the incident, Gioia said they’ve not seen any other altercations.

