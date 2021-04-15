Police respond to shooting in Long View; one person taken to hospital with gunshot wounds

A man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds was taken to an area hospital Thursday following a shooting in Long View.
Long View Police Lieutenant Mark Ford said officers responded to a report of a home invasion on 38th Street NW around 8 a.m.
Officers say it appears a suspect kicked in the door of an elderly victim and tried to force the victim to open a safe in the home.
Ford says the victim fired at the suspect.
A tip led officers and emergency personnel to a man suffering from gunshot wounds at Lowman's Motel in Hildebran.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
