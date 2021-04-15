 Skip to main content
Police respond to shooting in Long View; one person taken to hospital with gunshot wounds
A man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds was taken to an area hospital Thursday following a shooting in Long View.

Long View Police Lieutenant Mark Ford said officers responded to a report of a home invasion on 38th Street NW around 8 a.m.

Officers say it appears a suspect kicked in the door of an elderly victim and tried to force the victim to open a safe in the home.

Ford says the victim fired at the suspect.

A tip led officers and emergency personnel to a man suffering from gunshot wounds at Lowman's Motel in Hildebran.

