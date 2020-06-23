Police request help from public in fatal 2016 hit-and-run

Hickory Police Department is still looking for a suspect in the investigation of a 2016 hit-and-run that left a Hickory man dead.
Joshua Edward Holden, 28, of Hickory, was struck during a hit-and-run that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28, in 2016 at approximately 8 p.m. in the 200 Block of 12th Avenue NE between Viewmont Baptist Church and the Cubbard Express Exxon Convenience Store across N.C. 127 from Dunkin’ Donuts, according to a HPD press release.
Holden was located on the ground with severe injuries believed to be sustained from being struck by a vehicle. He was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center and then later to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he died as a result of his injuries on May 2, 2017.
HPD is continuing this investigation and asks anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has information or was in contact with Holden on Nov. 28, 2016, to contact Sgt. Jeff Medley at 828-261-2645 or jmedley@hickorync.gov.
