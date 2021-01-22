 Skip to main content
Police release new photos of couple wanted in Hickory furniture plant murder
The Hickory Police Department has released new photos of two Alexander County residents wanted in connection with a murder at the furniture plant TCS Designs.

Two of the photos show Tangela Parker, who is charged with the Jan. 13 murder of Phelifia Marlow, standing behind birthday cakes. A third photo shows Tangela with Eric Parker, who is wanted for accessory after the fact to the murder.

The two were driving in a beige 2019 Honda CRV with license tag FAM5669.

Tangela Parker and Marlow were coworkers at the furniture plant.

The U.S. Marshals service is offering a $5,000 for information leading to arrests.

Anyone with information on the case can call 828-328-5551.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

