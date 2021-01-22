Police release new photos of couple wanted in Hickory furniture plant murder

The Hickory Police Department has released new photos of two Alexander County residents wanted in connection with a murder at the furniture plant TCS Designs.
Two of the photos show Tangela Parker, who is charged with the Jan. 13 murder of Phelifia Marlow, standing behind birthday cakes. A third photo shows Tangela with Eric Parker, who is wanted for accessory after the fact to the murder.
The two were driving in a beige 2019 Honda CRV with license tag FAM5669.
Tangela Parker and Marlow were coworkers at the furniture plant.
The U.S. Marshals service is offering a $5,000 for information leading to arrests.
Anyone with information on the case can call 828-328-5551.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.