Police release new photos of couple wanted in Hickory furniture plant murder

The Hickory Police Department has released new photos of two Alexander County residents wanted in connection with a murder at the furniture plant TCS Designs.

Two of the photos show Tangela Parker, who is charged with the Jan. 13 murder of Phelifia Marlow, standing behind birthday cakes. A third photo shows Tangela with Eric Parker, who is wanted for accessory after the fact to the murder.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two were driving in a beige 2019 Honda CRV with license tag FAM5669.

Tangela Parker and Marlow were coworkers at the furniture plant.

The U.S. Marshals service is offering a $5,000 for information leading to arrests.

Anyone with information on the case can call 828-328-5551.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.