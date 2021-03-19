Police release description of Newton bank robbery suspect

The Newton Police Department has provided a description of the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon at the Truist bank near downtown.
The suspect is thought to be a Black man standing between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches in height and weighing between 200 and 220 pounds, according to a release from the department.
At the time of the robbery the suspect was wearing a black coat with hood and a black mask, gloves, jeans and shoes.
“The suspect possibly left the area in a gray four-door Hyundai sedan with a sunroof,” according to the release.
Anyone with information on the case can call Lt. David Coffman at 828-695-4264 or email him at dcoffman@newtonnc.gov.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
