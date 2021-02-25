Police officer: Beware, con artists use fear to cash in

What are some of the messages these scams tell people?

Some of the messages we see are:

Utility services will be turned off if you do not act immediately;

You will be arrested (for failing to file taxes, show up for jury duty, etc.) if you do not pay a fine right now; and

You have won a prize but must pay a fee/tax to obtain it.

Sometimes fraudulent checks are received in the mail. A person’s response is to deposit/cash it and then the sender wants a small refund of that money.

Who is impacted?

Anyone that has a phone, internet access or a mailing address is susceptible. Scams can come from any of those sources of communication. The telephone and internet are the most common because they are both prolific. Scammers may target a specific generation because some people are more trusting. Others may be targeted because they think they cannot be fooled. People can be targets because of their financial status, either they have disposable income and less concern about using it or they are less financially secure and would more likely fall prey to a chance for extra money.

How is HPD responding to this issue?

As to how the department is responding, we will investigate any fraud that has taken place. Unfortunately, those investigations are difficult because someone can maintain complete anonymity behind a computer or telephone.

Lt. Scott D. Hildebrand is the community service commander for the Hickory Police Department.