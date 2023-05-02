Drivers should pay particular attention to the speed of their vehicle on Falling Creek Road NE as well as McDonald Parkway NE from 21st Street Drive SE to Springs Road NE.

Those sections of highway are being targeted by the Hickory Police Department in May as part of the city’s PACT (Pay Attention in City Traffic) effort.

Enforcement will focus on following too closely, distracted driving, speeding, and other traffic violations, a release from the police department said.

Pedestrians are encouraged to cross safely; use crosswalks, cross at the corner or other designated crossing areas; obey pedestrian signal indicators; and wear reflective materials when walking at night, the release from the police department said.

Motor vehicle operators are urged to look for and yield to pedestrians, particularly at crosswalks and other designated crossings, as well as at all intersections. Also, remember to look for pedestrians while turning.

All motorists need to be vigilant, aware, and respectful of cyclists utilizing roadways. Bicycles are considered vehicles and must abide by all traffic laws, especially traveling in the same direction as other vehicular traffic and observing traffic lights or stop signs, the release from the police department said.

All citizens utilizing city of Hickory roadways are asked to remain alert and obey all traffic laws to ensure the safety of all motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians, the release from the police department said.