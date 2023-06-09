Hickory police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who authorities say stole $2,000 worth of Legos from the Target retail store in Hickory.

The theft was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

A surveillance image released by police shows a Black man in a black T-shirt with an image of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” character Jack Skellington on the front leaving the store with two carts full of the toys.

The police ask that anyone with information on the case call the department at 828-328-5551.