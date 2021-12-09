 Skip to main content
Police: Man shot in car Wednesday night; he's listed in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after being shot in Hickory Wednesday night.

At 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, the Hickory Police Department received a 911 call that a man had been shot, a news release from the department says.

Officers went to the 800 block of First Street SE, and found 26-year-old Emmanuel Tucker Jr. in the driver’s seat of a 2008 Honda Accord. He had a gunshot wound, police said.

Catawba County EMS took Tucker to Catawba Valley Medical Center, where he was treated and then flown to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. He was in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

Investigators said Tucker left his apartment to go to a nearby convenience store before he was shot. Police said it appears someone shot into Tucker’s car from the road.

Police did not have information to release on possible suspects.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.

