Police: Man arrested for fracturing woman's skull

A man was arrested for assaulting a woman and fracturing her skull in Lincolnton.

Christopher Dwayne Gibson was arrested Monday in Gaston County, three days after he was accused of assaulting Christy Griffin, according to a news release from the Lincolnton Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police officers were called to a home on Georgetown Road on Friday when Griffin was assaulted. Griffin was taken to the Atrium Health Lincoln hospital, then later airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte to be treated for her head wound. She is in stable condition as of Monday, the release said.

Warrants were issued on Gibson for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. On Monday, he was found and arrested in Gaston County. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900.