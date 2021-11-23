 Skip to main content
Police issue murder warrant in shooting death of Lenoir-Rhyne football player
Police issue murder warrant in shooting death of Lenoir-Rhyne football player

  • Updated
Hickory Police have charged one person and issued a warrant for another in connection with the shooting death of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player.

A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for Quavius Shamond Izard. Police say the 21-year-old man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Omari Drovon Alexander memorial service at Lenoir-Rhyne University

Police also charged Hailee Maureen Melanson, 20, with felony accessory after the fact in connection with the death of 19-year-old Omari Drovon Alexander. She is being held without bond in the Catawba County Jail.

Alexander was shot and killed on Saturday. He was found sitting in driver's seat of his Chevrolet Camaro with the car running near Civitan Court Apartments, 405 17th Ave. NE, in Hickory.

Police say Alexander had been shot multiple times.

Omari Drovon Alexander memorial service at LRU

A memorial to Alexander was held on the Lenoir-Rhyne University campus on Monday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551 or Investigator David Moore at (828) 261-2686 or dfmoore@hickorync.gov.

