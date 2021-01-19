 Skip to main content
Police investigate reports of shots fired at Silver Springs Terrace
Hickory police officers discuss reports of shots fired at a Hickory apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

 Robert Reed

Hickory police were investigating reports of shots fired at Silver Springs Terrace in Hickory on Tuesday evening.

The apartments are located on 20th Street NE in Hickory.

A report from the scene did not indicate the presence of any EMS units.

