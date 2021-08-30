 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate officer involved shooting in Lenoir
0 Comments
breaking top story

Police investigate officer involved shooting in Lenoir

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police are investigating an officer involved shooting, according to Capt. Couby Stilwell with the Lenoir Police Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Stilwell said the police department is early in its investigation. He said he had nothing else to share about the shooting as of 2:15 on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened along Morganton Boulevard SW in Lenoir.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon on Afghanistan evacuations, air strikes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert