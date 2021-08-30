Police investigate officer involved shooting in Lenoir

Police are investigating an officer involved shooting, according to Capt. Couby Stilwell with the Lenoir Police Department.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Stilwell said the police department is early in its investigation. He said he had nothing else to share about the shooting as of 2:15 on Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened along Morganton Boulevard SW in Lenoir.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kristen Hart
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today