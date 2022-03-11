Police identify man sought in Conover bank robbery; suspect was driving silver Honda SUV

Conover police have identified a suspect in the robbery of the Truist Bank in Conover.

Thomas L. Ketelsen, 60, is the man wanted on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon, Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said Friday.

Loftin said Ketelsen was most recently known to live in Conover in the area near Springs Road.

Ketelsen is accused of going into the bank Wednesday afternoon and leaving with an undisclosed amount of money after handing a note to a teller.

Police said Ketelsen left the scene in a silver Honda SUV.

Anyone with information on Ketelsen’s whereabouts can call the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.

