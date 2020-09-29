Police following leads from weekend shooting; no arrests made yet

Early Sunday morning, a Hickory man died after a shooting at Sunny Valley Apartments. No one has been arrested for the shooting as of Tuesday.

“We have lots of things that we are following up on related to the homicide…,” Capt. Jeff Young with the Hickory Police Department said.

Three males wearing dark clothing and COVID-type face coverings approached Jalen Michael Marquis Shade, 28 of Hickory, as he stood outside in front of Sunny Valley Apartments, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department. One of the males engaged Shade in a brief conversation before shooting him multiple times.

Shade was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

When officers arrived on scene they also found Armstrong Shadrac Seme, 20, of Hickory injured from multiple gunshot wounds. Catawba County EMS responded and transported Seme to Frye Regional Medical Center for treatment where he died as a result of his injuries.

Seme, a bystander, was struck by several bullets as the suspect was shooting at Shade.

The shooter was described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches, wearing dark clothing and a dark-colored COVID style face covering.